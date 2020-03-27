The Blinn Board of Trustees unanimously voted to refund fees for housing, dining and parking for students in the spring 2020 semester.

Blinn Communications stated, “Refunds will cover pro-rated costs of services for the dates between March 15 and May 14. Students may choose to apply any pro-rated amounts as a credit to their fall 2020 student fees or receive a direct refund. The amount of any pro-rated refund or credit will first be used to reduce any existing balance in the students’ fee account, with any remaining amount refunded.

“Students residing in on-campus housing must make an appointment with their hall director, remove their belongings, and return their room and mailbox keys by April 20 to be eligible for the housing refund. Students who are unable to retrieve their items due to travel restrictions must contact their hall director no later than April 20. Special consideration for extended time to retrieve items will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Blinn asks that all students who arrive on campus to retrieve items maintain social distancing of at least six feet. The college is limiting the number of students who may enter campus facilities at one time. For more information regarding the move-out process, contact Housing and Residence Life at 979-830-4461 or housing@blinn.edu.”

Only 15 students remain in the dorms due to extenuating circumstances, according to Blinn staff. These 15 students are receiving meals to-go from dining services and would be the only students to not qualify for the reimbursements.

The rough estimate of refunds totals $2.4 million: $273,000 for parking refunds, $898,000 for housing refunds and $715,000 for dining refunds.

At this time, the board is not considering refunding memberships at the Kruse Recreation Center.

The board also approved a $57 per credit hour tuition rate for residents of the taxing district (Washington County), a $115 per credit hour rate for Texas residents from outside the taxing district, and a $274 tuition rate for out of state and foreign students.

The general fee was set at $70 per semester hour. The rates represent a $2 increase for in-district and non-resident tuition and a $3 increase in out-of-district tuition and general fees.

The board also approved adjustments to the College’s housing and food service rates as well as changes to course, lab, and auxiliary fees.

The proposed minimum for housing is $1,825 and a maximum of $3,450. Currently the minimum is $1,685 and the maximum is $3,400.

Staff also recommended a 2% increase in food services. The 19-meal plan will go from $1,680 to $1,725; the 14-meal plan will go from $1,470 to $1,500; and the 11-meal plan will go from $1,050 to $1,075.

These adjustments will increase revenue by about $3.1 million.

The college plans to propose a 3% salary increase for full-time faculty and staff and a $50 per course increase for part-time faculty in the 2020-21 budget.

Vice chancellors gave reports on their respective topics in regards to COVID-19.

Karen Buck, vice chancellor for administration and student services, announced Blinn has postponed its spring 2020 commencement and pinning ceremonies. These ceremonies will be rescheduled for August or early fall when local, state and federal restrictions allow and when it is safe for the Blinn College community to come together again.

“Blinn recognizes that the college’s commencement and pinning ceremonies present an opportunity for our graduates to celebrate their incredible accomplishments and to be recognized for their hard work,” Buck said. “Blinn will begin planning ceremonies for Spring 2020 graduates as soon as health conditions and guidelines allow.”

Marcelo Bussiki, vice chancellor for academic affairs, said more than 2,000 classes were moved online for students to finish their semesters at Blinn by March 23.

Other approved items include:

· Execute a contract for access control upgrades at the Blinn College Park Apartments on the Brenham Campus.

· Negotiate and execute a contract for the replacement of the roof on Building T of the Bryan Campus.

· Negotiate and execute a contract for maintenance parking lots on the Bryan Campus.

· Seek proposals for custodial services on the Brenham, Bryan, and RELLIS campuses.