At its regular January meeting on Tuesday, the Blinn College District Board of Trustees authorized the college to negotiate and execute a guaranteed maximum price for a new Phase II academic building on the RELLIS Campus and to purchase equipment for the science, technology, engineering, and innovation building on the Brenham Campus.
The RELLIS Phase II academic building, a three-story, 80,000-square-foot facility located north of the Walter C. Schwartz Building, will position Blinn for continued growth at the RELLIS campus. As the community college partner in the RELLIS Academic Alliance, Blinn offers foundational courses at the RELLIS campus that seamlessly apply toward the related bachelor’s degrees offered by The Texas A&M University System regional universities and Stephen F. Austin State University. In fall 2018, Blinn opened the Schwartz Building with 1,515 students, and fall 2020 enrollment subsequently has grown to exceed 2,700 students.
