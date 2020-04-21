The Blinn College Board of Trustees held a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss building and upgrade plans for the Brenham and Bryan campuses, as well as financial information for the 2019-20 school year.

During her administrative report, Blinn College Chancellor Mary Hensley said planning and design meetings for the P3 student housing project continue following the completion of a student housing market study. Hensley said the study will be used to seek bond monies for the project.

Two student housing facilities are projected for completion by the beginning of 2022, Hensley said, beginning with a 184-bed facility set for an Aug. 2021 opening, followed by a 320-bed facility in Jan. 2022.

Hensley also said a building permit for the Brenham campus’ science, technology, engineering and innovation building (STEI) has been secured. Site work has begun on the facility, and security fencing has been installed to protect the worksite.

According to Blinn's website, the STEI building is a 72,000-square-foot facility with 17,000 square feet of laboratory space and a 3,000-square-foot innovation center. It is scheduled for completion in time for the Fall 2021 semester, and will provide expanded lab spaces for Blinn’s science, engineering, and health science programs. The college also plans to “create space for high-demand programs in new and emerging technologies,” the website said.

The board also approved several improvements to Blinn’s Bryan campus, including the replacement of flooring and wall finishes for the first and second floor classrooms in Building A, and the first and second floor corridors of Building G.

Additionally, Blinn has been given authorization, granted by the board, to execute a contract to replace a pair of boilers in the Bryan campus student center.

Hensley also provided updates on the college’s standing as the state’s top academic transfer institution. In information provided by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Boards, Blinn has a current transfer rate of 45.9%, the highest in the state.

Hensley said the college was also recent recognized by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) as one of 2020’s most promising places to work in the community college system. Blinn’s recognition was based on its FutureWorks Academy, a two-semester leadership development program for full-time staff and administration; it’s mentoring program for new faculty; the Blinn Navigators program, in which faculty and staff serve as points of contacts for students and direct them toward academic and student services and support services; and for providing a variety of faculty professional development opportunities.

Blinn also made the NISOD list in 2017.

Hensley later provided the college’s affordability data, compiled by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and updated on collegeforalltexans.com. According to the information provided, Hensley said, out-of-district Blinn students taking 30 credit hours in 2020-2021 will save $4,514, or 44% in tuition and fees compared to in-state residents at the average Texas university.

Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance/Chief Financial Officer Richard Cervantes provided information to the board suggesting the college is in good financial standing moving forward.

According to information provided by Cervantes, Blinn earned a net revenue of almost $20 million through March, the seventh month of the fiscal year (58%), between $85.1 million in revenue and $65.3 million in expenses.

The college said recently it planned to issue refunds to students for housing and meal expenses that were rendered unnecessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closures of all Blinn campuses. Cervantes said the refund process began in March, and total refunds currently stand at $215,000 for meals, and $184,000 for housing. Parking refunds are still being processed, and a report on those returns is expected next month.