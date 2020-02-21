Blinn College Board Chair Charles Moser welcomes guests to the grand opening of a new agricultural sciences building on the college’s Brenham campus Thursday. The new, 6,000-square-foot building will allow additional space for hands-on learning activities while accommodating the continued growth of Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program.
More than 200 faculty, staff, students and community members celebrated the grand opening of a new agricultural sciences building on the Blinn College-Brenham campus Thursday.
The new, 6,000-square-foot building will allow additional space for hands-on learning activities while accommodating the continued growth of Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program. Located at 1403 Old Mill Creek Road beside the W.J. “Bill” Rankin Agricultural Complex, the new building will include a livestock demonstration room, tack room, farrowing house, livestock pens and a livestock chute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.