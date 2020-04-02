The city of Brenham saw its largest multi-million-dollar building permits of the year for the month of March.
The March permits could represent a high water mark going forward as the U.S. economy ground almost to a halt at by the end of this month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
According to data from the city of Brenham, the city approved more than $37 million worth of building permits last month and about $44.6 million so far this year. The March permits for this year dwarf last year’s in March — about $2.9 million in March 2019 and $8.1 million the first few months of 2019.
The largest of this year’s March permits by far went to Blinn College and contractor J T Vaughn Construction for a new science, technology, engineering and innovation building valued at more than $27.7 million.
According to their website, Blinn’s STEI building is a 72,000-square-foot facility with 17,000 square feet of laboratory space and a 3,000-square-foot innovation center. It is scheduled for completion in time for the Fall 2021 semester, and will provide expanded lab spaces for Blinn’s science, engineering, and health science programs. The college also plans to “create space for high-demand programs in new and emerging technologies,” their website said.
Brenham’s First Baptist Church had the next-biggest permit valued at about $5.5 million for their new church building being built by Goff Companies. Blue Bell’s $2.9 million permit for new construction and paving at Blue Bell’s milk bay wasn’t too far behind.
Other notable permits included:
- A $221,942 permit for a new residence by Tilson Homes at 2704 Cypress Circle.
- A $176,000 permit for two masonry entry monuments and 21 columns by Ranier & Son Development Co.
- A $122,160 permit for a new residence at 1016 Rootstock Road by Stylecraft Builders.
- A $109,080 permit for a new residence at 1005 Harvest Lane, also by Stylecraft Builders.
