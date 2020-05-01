Blue Bell Creameries has pleaded guilty to distributing contaminated goods and its former CEO has been charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection to a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The United States Department of Justice on Friday filed the criminal actions in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin charging Blue Bell with two counts of introducing adulterated foods into interstate commerce and is seeking $7.9 million — the supposed value of Blue Bell’s products the state says were tainted with listeria.

Blue Bell agreed to pay more than $19 million in fines and forfeiture as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A second 17-page criminal action filed Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice names Former CEO Paul Kruse as a defendant and says Kruse knew since at least 2010 through April 2015 “that appropriate practices to ensure sanitary conditions were not being followed or achieved at the Blue Bell manufacturing facilities.”

Kruse’s lawyer, Chris Flood, said his client is innocent and that he and other Blue Bell employees “did the best they could with the information they had at the time.”

According to media reports at the time, health officials across the U.S. began testing Blue Bell ice cream in February 2015 after several outbreaks of listeria-related illnesses. By March 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least three deaths in Kansas were related to the listeria outbreak, which was traced back to Blue Bell, who began recalling some products March 13.

In a March 13 news release from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, the department said most of the patients became ill with listeriosis after eating Blue Bell ice cream cups while in the hospital. The release said other products potentially tainted included Chocolate Chip Country Cookie, Great Divide Bar, Sour Pop Green Apple Bar, Cotton Candy Bar, Scoops, Vanilla Stick Slices, Almond Bar, and No Sugar Added Mooo Bar (regular Mooo Bars were not included).

Other recalls followed in April culminating eventually in a May 7 finding of some 17 separate positive tests for listeria found on equipment from March 2013 to February 2015.

On May 14, Blue Bell signed an agreement to notify states when positive listeria tests occurred.

The 17-page complaint against Kruse details extensive examples of Kruse allegedly ignoring when Blue Bell products tested positive for listeria. Many of the presumptive positive tests came in 2011 after Blue Bell instituted a testing program in response to concerns expressed by inspectors with the United States military, a customer of Blue Bell’s, according to the complaint.

“Paul Kruse again ordered the Blue Bell quality control employee to stop the program,” the criminal complaint alleges. “Based on the instruction from Paul Kruse to stop listeria testing program, another Blue Bell quality control employee destroyed hard copy and electronic records of the two presumptive positive product test results. Blue Bell subsequently shipped the products that tested positive for listeria to customers without any further testing.”

The justice department’s complaint charges Kruse with one count of conspiracy for allegedly concealing positive listeria test results, and six counts of wire fraud/attempted wire fraud for allegedly never disclosing or misrepresenting positive test results to retail chains and sales employees via email.

In a statement Friday, Blue Bell said they’ve already secured an agreement with the department of justice, which was not available to view online Friday.

“Five years ago, we were heartbroken about the events that led to our voluntary recall of all our ice cream from the market,” Blue Bell statement said. “We faced a situation our company had never dealt with before, and our agreement with the government reflects that we should have handled many things differently and better. We apologize to everyone who was impacted, including our customers, our employees and the communities where we live and work.

“Today we are a new, different and better Blue Bell. Our agreement with the government involves events that took place five years ago before we shut down and revamped our production facilities and procedures,” the statement continued. “Since resuming production in the summer of 2015, we test our ice cream and deliver it to stores only after independent tests confirm it is safe.”

Blue Bell said they learned their lesson and thanked its loyal employees who kept working and customers who kept buying their products in the years after the listeria outbreaks.

“We learned hard lessons and turned them into determination to make the safest, most delicious ice cream available. We believe we are a leader in ice cream safety, with upgraded production facilities, training, safety procedures, and environmental and product testing programs,” Blue Bell said in their statement. “We have worked closely with federal and state regulators as we implemented comprehensive food safety measures. We brought in independent food safety experts and consultants to ensure transparency and accountability. Food safety is our highest priority, and we know we must continue to be vigilant every day.

“We are grateful to our employees who go above and beyond to make safe, delicious ice cream. We are grateful to our amazing customers, who stood by us and are the very best in the world. We have been humbled by your loyalty and support and are committed to doing everything we can to continue to earn your trust.”

———The Associated Press contributed to this report.