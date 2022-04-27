On Sunday at the Washington County Courthouse, a joint venture by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Washington County Child Welfare Board, and CASA for Kids of South-Central Texas held a prayer vigil, ending the month long campaign of child abuse awareness.
“Blue Sunday” featured speakers Randy Wells, Ex Director of Faith Mission, Janna Haevischer, Program Director for TDFPS, State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, and former foster youth Wednesday Greer.
