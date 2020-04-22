BASTROP — The Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is returning $4.2 million in capital credits and assistance for members impacted by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cooperative's board of directors unanimously approved the returns during it's April meeting.

According to a news release Wednesday, capital credits will be returned to each member-owner in the cooperative.

"Beginning in May, Bluebonnet's members will receive a credit on their electric bill for their share of $4.2 million, an increase of $500,000 from last year's amount," the release said.

Bluebonnet's Board Chairman Ben Flencher said families are struggling during these times.

"It's always good to see a credit on your electric bill, but especially now when so many families and businesses are struggling financially because of the coronavirus outbreak," Flencher said in the release. "This is a tremendous benefit to our members and a wonderful way to help them and our communities when it is needed the most."

Nonprofit members who are part of Bluebonnet's energy assistance program are getting some help from Bluebonnet's directors, too.

"More than 24 nonprofit organizations provide financial assistance for Bluebonnet's members to help pay their electric bills," the release said.

Bluebonnet's General Manager Matt Bentke such members are valued.

"We recognize the value that these organizations bring to our members and communities," Bentke said. "We track the payment assistance that they provide to our members. Throughout the year, we look for opportunities to support them in return for their ongoing assistance to our members."

For information about Bluebonnet's energy assistance program and a list of nonprofit organizations that provide assistance, visit Bluebonnet's website at www.bluebonnetelectric.coop/assistance.

"The assistance approved by Bluebonnet's Board of Directors is part of the co-op's overall efforts to help its members and communities during the coronavirus crisis," the release said. "Bluebonnet is also helping families and businesses by temporarily suspending disconnections for nonpayment; and waiving late fees, deferring payment due dates and making payment arrangements for members in need. The cooperative has also increased support to the 15 service-area food banks that are providing meals to families who have lost jobs or income due to the coronavirus shut-down."

Bentke said members have options during the pandemic.

"Everyone at Bluebonnet is proud to be able to support our communities and offer our members options to help them through this difficult time," Bentke said. "We have planned a multimillion-dollar package this year to help our members and communities. Additionally, our members are benefitting from a December rate reduction that will save them $4.8 million this year. We will continue to seek opportunities to support our communities and help our members in need."

For assistance with member electric bills or payment arrangements, call Bluebonnet's member services at 800-842-7708 or visit a drive-thru lane at one of the cooperative's member service centers in Bastrop, Brenham, Giddings, Lockhart or Manor.