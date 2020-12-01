BASTROP — Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members have reported a recent increase in attempted phone scams by people claiming to represent Bluebonnet. The fraudulent callers tell members their power will be disconnected unless they make a payment over the phone. These calls are not made by or on behalf of Bluebonnet.
"The people preying on our members are taking advantage of fears about the coronavirus, the economy and the holiday season," said Matt Bentke, Bluebonnet's general manager. "The latest round of scam calls seem to be more aggressive than in the past, demanding immediate payment. The key to stopping these scams is to be aware of them, and to be informed about your account status. If something doesn't sound right, it almost certainly isn't."
Bluebonnet makes at least two attempts to remind its members with delinquent accounts - once by mail and again by a courtesy phone call - within 10 days after their payment's due date.
If a Bluebonnet member has not received a reminder in the mail or a courtesy call about their account, and someone claiming to represent Bluebonnet calls demanding an immediate payment by phone, do not pay. Bluebonnet members who get a call from someone asking for account information or a payment on their account should not give the caller any information.
If you receive a call like that, Bluebonnet recommends that you get as much information about the caller as possible, including the phone number from which he or she is calling by caller ID. Then report the attempted scam by calling Bluebonnet at 800-842-7708 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30
