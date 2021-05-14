The Bluebonnet Opry is back on Thursday, reopening with the house band, food and fun. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end around 10 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person.
“After being closed for a year we were still able to donate to Hospice Brazos Valley in 2020 with a $3700 donation, which is not as much as 2019 but at least we were still able to give some money to them,” Eunice Drews with the Opry said. “Hopefully being able to reopen and stay open, we can do as much, if not more.”
