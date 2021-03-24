Area families have a unique opportunity to have a bluebonnet family portrait made at Washington-on-the-Brazos while helping to support this important Texas landmark.
“We have teamed up with the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation to offer families a complimentary bluebonnet family portrait package when they make a minimum donation to the Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation,” said Sandy Flint of Flint Photography. “I can’t think of a better place to create family photos than Washington-on-the-Brazos. These historic grounds will make a beautiful backdrop for portraits that will become a family legacy of their own.
