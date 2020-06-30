General foreman Jeff Williams lets a cut branch fall to the ground as he looks for the next branch needing trimming away from power lines in this 2014 file photo. They were trimming branches around town to help avoid power outages from falling limbs.
More than 3,000 Washington County residents were without power Tuesday after a major power outage.
According to the Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s website, 3,538 people were without power Tuesday afternoon about 3 p.m. in an outage emanating from Chappell Hill. Washington County emergency dispatchers said they received multiple calls from drivers on U.S. 290 who described a bit of chaos as the traffic signal at U.S. 290 and Main Street in Chappell Hill was completely off.
