BASTROP — Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors unanimously voted during its April meeting to return $4.7 million in capital credits to member-owners of the cooperative. Beginning in May, Bluebonnet’s members will receive a credit on their electric bill for their share of $4.7 million in capital credits, a $500,000 increase over last year.
“Approving the amount to return in capital credits is one of the best things we get to do as directors on behalf of our members,” said Board president Ben Flencher. “The credit our members will see on their bills in May is one of the many benefits of being a member-owner of Bluebonnet. During the last few years due to growth and our financial success we have been able to return record amounts to our members.”
