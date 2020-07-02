Washington County residents went without power for the second time this week after another power outage occurred Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.
According to the Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s website, 1,591 people were without power in eastern Washington County from an outage originating from the Chappell Hill substation. This outage comes just two days after 3,538 people were without power in the same area.
