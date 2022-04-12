Felony charges have been filed against a Brenham Middle School student after police say he attacked a district employee last week.
Brenham police were called to Brenham Middle School at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after police say a student assaulted an employee. Prior to the assault, police say the student acted inappropriately in class and the teacher attempted to use verbal resolution. Campus administrators were called after the student left the classroom and attempted to leave down the hall.
