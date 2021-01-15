Brenham Middle School sixth grade gateway science and social studies students in Ben Lewis’ class recently put their pen to the paper and documented the American experience for everyone to enjoy.

What started as a class project will soon be submitted as a book, titled “The American Experience 2020-21,” and sold on Amazon.com. Students interviewed veterans, immigrants and people from all walks of life who shared their American experience stories. Lewis says students enjoyed this learning experience.

