Ben Lewis, left, is pictured with his sixth grade gateway science and social studies class, which recently wrote the book, “The American Experience.” The book will be sold on Amazon and proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
The cover of “The American Experience” written by local students was illustrated by sixth graders in Ben Lewis’ class.
Courtesy photo
Ben Lewis, left, is pictured with his sixth grade gateway science and social studies class, which recently wrote the book, “The American Experience.” The book will be sold on Amazon and proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
Brenham Middle School sixth grade gateway science and social studies students in Ben Lewis’ class recently put their pen to the paper and documented the American experience for everyone to enjoy.
What started as a class project will soon be submitted as a book, titled “The American Experience 2020-21,” and sold on Amazon.com. Students interviewed veterans, immigrants and people from all walks of life who shared their American experience stories. Lewis says students enjoyed this learning experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.