The Brenham Board of Adjustments held two public hearings Monday to discuss variants to the Brenham Code of Ordinances.
The board approved a variance for Mary Thornhill of 311 E. Main Street to allow an existing accessory dwelling unit to be renovated and have a minimum 3-foot side yard set back as opposed to the city’s standard of 10 feet.
