Board of Adjustments May 10

The Board of Adjustments appointed Jon Hodde as board chairman and Thomas Painter as vice chairman Monday.

 Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press

The Brenham Board of Adjustments held two public hearings Monday to discuss variants to the Brenham Code of Ordinances.

The board approved a variance for Mary Thornhill of 311 E. Main Street to allow an existing accessory dwelling unit to be renovated and have a minimum 3-foot side yard set back as opposed to the city’s standard of 10 feet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.