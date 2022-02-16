The city of Brenham Board of Adjustments held its regular meeting on Monday. The board voted to reelect Jon Hodde as chairman and Thomas Painter as vice-chairman.
The board also approved a special exception request for a two-story duplex.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 3:57 pm
