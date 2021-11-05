The Brenham Board of Adjustments will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. at city hall to hold two public hearings.
The first public hearing will be for a request by Kathie Boehnemann for a variance from the city’s code of ordinances to allow a 0-foot south side setback, where a minimum 10-foot side setback is required. This would be for construction of a carport at 505 Hosea Street, described as Lot 3 of the Millennium Subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.