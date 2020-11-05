The city of Brenham Board of Adjustments will meet Monday in council chambers in city hall at 5:15 p.m.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a request by Jared and Rachel Cook for a variance for the city of Brenham Code of Ordinances, Appendix A in regards to zoning. This request is to allow a 6-foot side yard setback where a minimum 10-foot side yard setback is required for an existing detached structure to be attached to a residential dwelling located at 1607 S. Jackson Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.