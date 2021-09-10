The Brenham Board of Adjustments will hold a regular meeting Monday at 5:15 p.m. at city hall to hold a public hearing.
The public hearing pertains to a request by Titan Premier Investments, LLC (Kevin Kuklis) for a special exception from the city to allow a 20-foot front yard setback, where a minimum 25-foot front yard setback is required for a single-family residence at 904 W. Jefferson Street.
