The Brenham Board of Adjustments will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. in council chambers at city hall to hold a public hearing.
The public hearing will be for a request by Michael and Lana Jo Branton for a variance from the city to allow a 45-foot lot width, where a minimum 60-foot lot width is required. This is for a single-family residence at Scenic Estates, containing 8.256 acres of land.
