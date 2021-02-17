The city of Brenham issued a water boil notice Tuesday after the city's water system pressured dropped below 20 PSI (pounds per square inch).
The water boil is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and is in effect for all Brenham residents.
The notice follows several water main breaks which were reported in the city Tuesday afternoon. As of Tuesday night, four of the eight water main breaks have been repaired and restored.
Residents should boil their water prior to consumption or use to ensure the elimination of all harmful bacteria and microbes. To make sure water is safe, it should be brought to a vigorous, roiling boil and boiled for two minutes. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should follow these directions.
The city also stated that in lieu of boiling water, city residents can purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources. The city will issue instructions to discontinue water boiling when doing so is no longer necessary and the water is once again safe for consumption.
