The Bond Planning Committee gave their report to the Brenham School Board at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan 18. The committee proposed 13 major projects for the district, with a new Junior High School being by far the largest.
The new Junior High campus will be built between the current Junior High and Cub Stadium, and will house grades 6-8. The current middle school will be converted into a fourth elementary school.
