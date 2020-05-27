Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.