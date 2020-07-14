The Brenham Pet Adoption Center (BPAC) announced in its monthly newsletter it is the recipient of the #SpayTogether grant from the Humane Society of the United States.
The Spay Together initiative seeks to provide 50,000 spay/neuter surgeries over a three-month period to eliminate backlog brought on by COVID-19. Spay Together is a stimulus fund administered by The Humane Society of the United States that will provide surgery subside support grants, on-ground assistance, training in high-quality/high-volume spay/neuter procedures and discounted veterinary supplies and services to shelters and veterinary clinics affected by COVID-19.
