Brenham Pregnancy Center is handing out free baby formula while shortages continue to run rampant.
Brenham Pregnancy Center has received donations of new formula from local doctors’ offices, food banks, churches, and individuals hoping to get formula to babies in need. The community is encouraged to donate any unopened formula to Brenham Pregnancy Center. Keeping BPC’s Free Formula Bank stocked is the highest priority. Brenham Pregnancy Center has been serving parents from pregnancy to the child’s third birthday since 2002.
