Brenham Pregnancy Center is handing out free baby formula while shortages continue to run rampant.

Brenham Pregnancy Center has received donations of new formula from local doctors’ offices, food banks, churches, and individuals hoping to get formula to babies in need. The community is encouraged to donate any unopened formula to Brenham Pregnancy Center. Keeping BPC’s Free Formula Bank stocked is the highest priority. Brenham Pregnancy Center has been serving parents from pregnancy to the child’s third birthday since 2002.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.