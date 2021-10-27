The Brenham Police Department was awarded a grant through the Homeland Security Grant Division (HSGD) of the Office of the Governor.
The department applied for the grant in the amount of $73,935 with no matching funds needing to be supplied by the city. The department was seeking to purchase two automated license plate reading trailers through Vigilant Solutions if awarded grant funds.
