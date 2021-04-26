The Brenham Police Department has joined with a national organization, “Fight Crime: Invest in Kids” to promote crime prevention in local youths.
The organization is strictly a crime prevention organization that helps with child abuse, child neglect and juvenile crimes. It is a non-profit organization with more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors and attorney generals from every state in America.
