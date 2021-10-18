The two Brenham police officers injured during a traffic stop on Friday are home recovering while the suspect remains in the Washington County jail with a bond set for more than $1 million.
Officers Armando Guerra and Andrea Guerra were taken to Baylor Scott & White-Brenham after sustaining minor injuries while attempting to arrest Trayvon May, 23, of Madison, Wisconsin, Friday. According to the police department, both officers were treated and released the same day.
