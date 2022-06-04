The Brenham Police Department is trying to find a Brenham woman who has been missing since Monday night.
Lateh Yvonne Franklin, 44, was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Mansfield Street in Brenham. Franklin is a black female who stands at 5-foot-5, has black hair and brown eyes, and wears eyeglasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.