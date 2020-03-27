The Brenham Police Department wants to urge its citizens to be very aware of scammers, especially during these times. Police have recieved multiple calls on scams that are happening and want to remind citizens that some scammers will use local phone numbers to make their stories seem more “credible”. We have seen many stories of fake emails claiming accounts are being compromised, grandchildren that were in an accident and now are in jail and need money for bail, and also, we are seeing scams dealing with the coronavirus treatments.
When you receive robocalls, hang up and do not press any numbers. Scammers are using these calls to gain information and get money from you. We have heard about scammers saying there are coronavirus treatments or work-at-home job offers. These are SCAMS. Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. There are currently no online, nor in-store vaccines, or over the counter products that will treat or cure the coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, there also are no FDA-authorized home test kits for the coronavirus. Visit the FDA to learn more.
Also, do not respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. Anyone who tells you that money is available right now is scamming you.
Don’t click on links from sources you do not know nor let anyone remote into your computer. They could download viruses onto your computer or devices.
Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Please be mindful about donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. Scammers will try to convince you to send cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, but please do not comply with these requests! They will take all your money and you will never see it again.
We want to protect our citizens and want everyone to be aware of potential scams that are happening. Please look after one another, especially our elderly community who can be more vulnerable to these scams. Thank you, stay safe and healthy.
