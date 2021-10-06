The Brenham Police Department is excited to welcome Dixie Moudry, of Brenham, who is participating in a 100-hour internship with the department.
Moudry is currently a senior at Texas A&M University and will be completing her Bachelor of Science in Sociology in spring of 2022. Moudry will be exposed to all facets of the department to include but not limited to patrol, investigation, crime scene, community services and public relations to name a few.
