In an effort to get donations, Washington County Boys and Girls Club kids, from left, Ladsia Dupas, Gentry Locke, Colton Davis and Ariel Reyes wave at cars passing by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce office on Tuesday.
Washington County Boys and Girls Club kids, from left, Ladsia Dupas, Gentry Locke and Colton Davis help Chamber President Wende Ragonis-Anderson accept a donation from Lisa Smith here Tuesday during Brazos Valley Gives.
Multiple volunteers and organizations, including members from Washington-on-the-Brazos pictured here, were present outside of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce office on Tuesday to accept donations during Brazos Valley Gives.
Alison Bryce/Banner-Press
Alison Bryce/Banner-Press
Alison Bryce/Banner-Press
Many people utilized the drive-thru option for Brazos Valley Gives on Tuesday to drop off their donations for one of the many non-profits in the area.
