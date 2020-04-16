The Brenham Municipal Airport will receive $69,000 in federal relief funding being distributed to 210 Texas airports in response to COVID-19.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced this week $10 billion will be provided to airports across the nation under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
The Brenham airport is one of several in the region to receive assistance. Easterwood Airport in College Station is set to receive more than $1.4 million, the 20th highest relief package among airports in Texas. Huntsville Municipal Airport will receive $69,000, while the Giddings-Lee County Airport, Coulter Field in Bryan, and Fayette Regional Air Center in La Grange will each receive $30,000.
The funding is meant to replace airports’ lost revenue due to decreased air travel because of the pandemic, and to support their continued operations. Funds can be used for capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, only about 87,500 travelers went through TSA airport checkpoints across the United States on Tuesday, compared to roughly 2.2 million travelers on the same day a year ago.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make funding available immediately for airport needs. Funds will be available as soon as the grant agreement is executed by airport sponsors.
