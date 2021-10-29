The City of Brenham Animal Services (BAS) is accepting cats on an emergency basis at this time.
According to Animal Services Manager Allison Harper, shelters throughout the state are experiencing high levels of disease such as mycoplasma, ringworm, coccidia and parvo. This outbreak, combined with public requests to take in as many as 10-20 animals at a time, puts stress on the shelter’s population and staff.
