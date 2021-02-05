The Brenham Cub Band will be holding free concerts at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Brenham High School Auditorium.
“A lot of people think that when football season is over, the band goes into hibernation. But, that could not be further from the truth,” BHS Director of Bands Eric Rettig said. “As soon as we get back from the winter break, we begin the ‘personal growth’ time of year. We spend a lot of time working on exercises and music to help all our players grow on their instruments.”
