AUSTIN — The Leadership Division of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) elected new board members during its quarterly board meeting in June. Cory Flencher, executive vice president at Citizens State Bank in Brenham, will now serve the board as chairman-elect on the IBAT Leadership Division executive committee.
Founded in 1985, the IBAT Leadership Division is dedicated to the development of tomorrow’s leaders in community banking. The 450-plus-member group is divided into 13 regions, each of which hosts education and networking events for community bankers in the area throughout the year. Each region has its own president, who also serves as the region’s board member.
