Brenhams' Yann Toussom

Brenham is staying put in 13-5A after Monday’s UIL district realignment proceedings. Pflugerville Weiss and Marble Falls departed the district joined the league, keeping the district at eight teams.

 Derek Hall/Banner-Press

The University Interscholastic League unveiled its biennial district realignment Monday, bringing about changes to athletic districts across Texas for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

The biggest development for Brenham High School came in the football department, where many had speculated the Cubs would be making the move to Region 3 and an entirely new district after competing in 13-5A Division II for the previous two seasons.

