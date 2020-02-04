The University Interscholastic League unveiled its biennial district realignment Monday, bringing about changes to athletic districts across Texas for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
The biggest development for Brenham High School came in the football department, where many had speculated the Cubs would be making the move to Region 3 and an entirely new district after competing in 13-5A Division II for the previous two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.