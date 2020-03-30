Brenham and Burton ISD announced Monday they will be extending the suspension of normal school operations beyond April 3. There is no date set for students to return yet.
During this time, the school districts will still continue to provide drive-thru meals to students and remote learning resources through the end of the school year if necessary.
“Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation in our community and beyond, it is difficult to release a specific date on which we might return to normal school operations,” the Brenham ISD news release said. “We will continue to work closely with local and state leaders and monitor their stay-home directives. Rather than set a possible return date that is likely to continue to change, we will wait for the green light from health officials that it is safe to return.”
Both school districts will send a communication one week prior to resuming normal operations to give families time to prepare and custodial staff time to clean buildings.
“We want to express our sincere appreciation to all of our parents,” the release said. “Your role in providing educational support for your children has greatly increased. We know that you are struggling with all of the changes that the coronavirus has caused in your lives. Please know that we are here to help you in any way that we can.”
More information can be found at brenhamisd.net/page/covid.home or www.burtonisd.net.
