CASA for Kids of South Central Texas celebrated its 15-year anniversary on April 9th. Since its inception, CASA for Kids and their team of volunteers have advocated for children in foster care who have experienced abuse and neglect. Throughout their 15 years in operation, they have advocated for over 2,000 children and families in Austin, Colorado, Waller and Washington counties.
“We’re so grateful that we can continue our advocacy and for the support we receive from the community,” said Mandy Wright, executive director of CASA for Kids of South Central Texas. “It’s because of our amazing community that we have been able to continue to grow and make a difference for children and families in foster care during all these years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.