Brenham ISD announced Tuesday that students who are receiving free/reduced meals based on their 2019-20 application will expire on Oct. 7. An application for free/reduced meals for the 2020-21 school year must be completed and approved to receive benefits after Oct. 7.
On Oct. 8, if an application has not been received and approved, students will be charged full price for breakfast and lunch. Parents and guardians interested in applying for benefits can submit an online application found on the Child Nutrition link on the BISD website or may request a paper application from the Child Nutrition Office located at 1301 Niebuhr Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.