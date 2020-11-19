Brenham City Council agreed during its meeting Thursday that moving forward with the Christmas parade was not a good idea.
“The challenge, and I think we have always have had this, is the parade. If you take last year, if we have great weather again, we had two to four thousand people downtown. There will not be any social distancing if we do this. Then if you try to put people on floats, it is very difficult to do that as well,” City Manager James Fisher said.
