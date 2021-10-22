The Brenham Cub Band is continuing to gain accolades through its competition season.
On Wednesday, Director of Bands Eric Rettig said the Cub Band had an “exceptional” day at the UIL regional marching contest in Waller. The band received straight ones from three judges and received comments like, “Just brilliant,” and “Wonderful guard! What a great show! Well done!” on their score sheets. The band was also praised for its soloists, overall playing and control, both in sound and movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.