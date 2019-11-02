The Brenham Economic Development Foundation (EDF) started distributing ballots to its membership starting Friday to elect five directors to serve a three-year term starting December of 2019 through 2022.
Three current directors are eligible to save another term, including Blake Brannon of Brannon Industrial Group; Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm; and Catherine Kenjura of Lacina & Kenjura, PC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.