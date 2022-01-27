Leland Hartstack (center) accepts the Small Business of the Year 25 employees or less plaque from Dr. John Turner (left) and Wende Ragonis Anderson Tuesday night during the 2021 Washington County Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Michelle Kwiatkowski of Seidel Schroeder (center) accepts the Small Business of the Year 26-100 employees award from Dr. John Turner (left) and Wende Ragonis Anderson during the 2021 Washington County Chamber of Commerce banquet Tuesday night.
Jason Chlapek/Banner-Press
A pair of Brenham establishments were honored as the Small Businesses of the Year for 2021 Tuesday night.
Seidel Schroeder and The Yard earned these awards at the 2021 Washington County Chamber of Commerce banquet at the Brenham Fireman’s Training Center. Seidel Schroeder earned the award for businesses with 26-100 employees, while the Yard earned it for businesses with 25 or less employees.
