There will be a quorum of the Brenham City Council for a joint meeting with Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Brenham Community Development Corporation Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at the Simon Theater. The group will discuss the future Brenham Family Park.
The firm, Jones Carter Engineering was hired to assist with the planning of the park and to also work with the Kruse family on a possible subdivision adjacent to the park. The park is set to begin construction on Phase I in August 2021. Phase I will work on 32 of the 100 acres of land and is funded by matching funds from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission for $750,000.
