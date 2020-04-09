While at least one local county has shuttered its lodging and hotel industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brenham has no such plans.

Fayette County Judge Joe Weber closed all hotels, motels, B&Bs and Airbnb’s in Fayette County to thru/transit personnel occupancy effective Tuesday.

Exceptions to the order include occupants who reside at such a facility on a permanent or at-home basis and personnel who are billeted on a temporary basis while providing essential services within Fayette County.

“I will not let transient/thru travelers, some of whom are in violation of standing directives within their jurisdictions to stay home, jeopardize the health and safety of our residents by exposing them to unnecessary and/or willful contact,” Weber said in his order. “No order, directive or guideline by itself will slow the spread of coronavirus within our county and communities. Only each of us taking on personal responsibility, to do exactly what has been recommended and directed by our health experts and leaders, will ensure our success in this effort.”

Jennifer Eckermann, director of tourism and marketing, said to her knowledge, there are no plans to close any hotels, motels B&Bs or Airbnb’s in Brenham.

With the cancellations of big-ticket events such as the Round Top Antique Festival, Bluebonnet Festival, baseball tournaments and postponement of Maifest, graduations and other events, hotels are at a loss for income at the moment.

This was directly seen at the March 26 city council meeting when council agreed to postpone hotel occupancy tax dues to a later date.

Due to the negative impact of COVID-19, local hoteliers requested the city temporarily modify and extend these deadlines. Both parties hope this will mitigate some of the negative economic impact on their business.

Fayette County currently sits at 16 active cases and has been ahead of the curve in cancelling or postponing events to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Weber issued a local disaster declaration on March 13, five days before Washington County and the city of Brenham issued similar declarations.

“By controlling what we have direct control over — ourselves and our loved ones — we will get through this most difficult time,” Weber said in the release. “Now is not the time to get comfortable or let our guard down. Out self-discipline and complete attention to the most serious matter at hand remains essential.”