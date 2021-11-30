The Brenham Heritage Museum received two large donations this past week, continuing momentum for their capital campaign in support of the renovation of their historic post office building and all new exhibits. Once completed, the building will be filled with compelling, state-of-the-art exhibits about the history and culture of Washington County.
A gift of $50,000 comes from Mimi and Leon Toubin, Fran and Jeffrey Toubin, Robin and Brad Stein, and Rachel and Andrew Toubin in memory of Rosa and Sam Toubin. The family of Miriam “Mimi” and Leon Toubin have called Brenham their home since the arrival of Leon’s grandparents and great-grandmother in the 1890’s. Longtime Brenhamites recall their retail business downtown, the establishment of Toubin Park and their unceasing support of the B’nai Abraham Synagogue.
