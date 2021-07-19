The Brenham Heritage Museum knows that a picture is worth a thousand words. Nothing fires the imagination like a compelling photograph from long ago. The Museum wants to scan old photos that illustrate the history of Brenham and Washington County and employ them in future exhibits. They have announced two public scanning sessions during which people may bring their old photos so that BHM may utilize them in telling the stories of our past.
The first two sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 25 at the BHM’s Bus Depot Gallery at 313 East Alamo Street at Clinton on the east side of Downtown Brenham. Time for the sessions is from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. A non-exclusive photo release must be signed to share the photos with the Museum, and the rights to the images must be owned by the family bringing them. Your high-quality family snapshots are perfectly suited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.